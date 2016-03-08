Chelsea, English media "discover" Sarri's cigarette habits

Maurizio Sarri loves his cigarettes this is not a secret. The ex-Empoli and Napoli coach was well known for his smoking habits in the Serie A. Now at Chelsea, the English media have started to discover his cigarette "habits" (via theSportbible). As Chelsea played against Hudderfield today, Sarri was spotted "chewing" on a cigarette. As the EPL don't allow smoking in the stadiums, Sarri chewed on some unused cigarettes! You can view some pics on the matter in our gallery zone right here on Calciomercato.com. The stress was just too high for Maurizio as he needed a bit of nicotine!