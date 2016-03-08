Chelsea enquire about Real Madrid star, Perez replies with €100m valuation
05 July at 12:25According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Chelsea are plotting big moves in the market ahead of the incoming arrival of Napoli manager Maurizio Sarri.
Sky Sports are saying that Chelsea have enquired about the availability of Croatian midfielder Mateo Kovacic from Real Madrid; who is also wanted by Premier League rivals Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United.
However, Real Madrid president Florentino Perez has slapped a huge €100 million price-tag on the midfielder; a figure which may deter the Premier League sides from making a move.
Mateo Kovacic is 24-years-old and signed for Real Madrid from Inter Milan for €29 million in 2015, after the Italian side were forced to sell to help balance the books in the wake of financial fair play regulations.
Kovacic is currently at the 2018 FIFA World Cup with Croatia and will be hoping to impress in the quarter-final against Russia; either to prove his worth to Real Madrid or to earn a move abroad.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
@snhw_
Go to comments