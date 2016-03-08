Chelsea enter bidding war with Barcelona and Napoli for Serie A revelation
23 October at 11:00Krzysztof Piatek has been the Serie A revelation of the season. The Polish striker has attracted great attention with his performances for Genoa in Serie A as well as his country in the Nations League, and now it seems that a bidding war could break out for him.
According to Daily Mirror, Chelsea have joined the auction that has started for the 23-year-old striker. Piatek has fantasized the football world with his goals and it now seems that the Blues are willing to make a move for the player, with Barcelona and Napoli lurking in the background.
According to the English source, Piatek is one of the players that Maurizio Sarri has asked Chelsea to sign in the January transfer mark. The Polish international is an alternative for Mauro Icardi, who practically unreachable.
But it will not be easy for Chelsea, Barcelona or Napoli to secure the services of the player. Genoa has already received offers of around 50 million euros for Piatek, which may increase his initial market prices that seemed much more affordable.
Click on the gallery to see some interesting statistics and news from Piatek's amazing start to his career in Italy.
Go to comments