Chelsea experience gives boost to Real Madrid and Solari

The one team that comes to mind in this situation is Chelsea. Most of us are probably aware of the fantastic season they had under the management of Roberto Di Matteo in 2012, winning the Champions League.

The Italian was brought in as the assistant to Andre Villas-Boas, but once the latter got sacked, Di Matteo was put in charge as caretaker of the club: the same position that Santiago Solari now holds at Real Madrid. That season, Chelsea did not only win the Champions League, but also the FA Cup. In other words, it was a very successful season, despite the sacking of Andre Villas-Boas.

As if that wasn't enough for the Stamford Bridge side, they managed to somewhat repeat this the following season. As the Di Matteo effect started to wear off, Rafa Benitez was brought in to turns things around. Luckily, he led the Blues to the Europa League title, as well as a third-place finish in the league.

With that said, Real Madrid fans do have the right to be a bit nervous, but there are also reasons to be hopeful, given the quality of their squad. Should Solari manage to get things going, then there's certainly enough time to make this show in the standings: both in La Liga and Champions League.

Since the news broke that Real Madrid have sacked Julen Lopetegui, many fans have been supportive of the club's decision, but others have also started to worry about the season. However, looking at similar cases from the past, the Bernabeu side might be in for a treat.