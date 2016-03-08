Morata explains Chelsea struggles: 'Money can be a problem'
15 October at 12:20Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has spoken to El Mundo about his situation at the Stamford Bridge: “I’ve learned many things from last season. It was very difficult for me. I left home to play the World Cup and I wasn’t included in the squad anyway. Now that my two sons are born I can control my emotions a bit better, both the positive and negative ones. I am happy when I am outside the pitch. I’d like to be happier when I play, I need to score more goals in order to be happier. I was really sad a few months ago. I wasn’t depressed but I didn’t live my situation very well.”
“People used to love me, I scored seven goals in the first seven games at Chelsea. Then I got injured and I was playing even if I was feeling pain. There was lot of tension and I didn’t want to speak to anybody. One day my wife told that I wasn’t handling the situation in the right way. I was angry because I thought she was against me too. Footballers have the same problems of common people. Maybe more because sometimes money and fame can be a problem.”
Many people think our life is perfect and that we have privileges, but sometimes money can be a problem. Sometimes even with your family. Of course, money helps but sometimes footballers don’t have the right experience to manage the economic side. Sometimes you need to help friends that don’t do the right choices. Then Instagram, for example, you always have to show yourself smiling, you have to show a fake happiness when you are sad. We are losing our values and only sponsors’ contracts count. Sometimes I have a day off and I go out for a beer but most of the times you find yourself surrounded by mobiles of people who want to take a picture with you.”
