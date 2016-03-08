Chelsea fans caught singing offensive Mohamed Salah chants

Salah Liverpool perplesso
11 April at 18:40
Chelsea fans have been caught singing an offensive chant about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Chelsea and Liverpool will lock horns in the Premier League at the weekend in what could be a game a massive game for both of the sides. For Chelsea, it will be about their top four ambitions. For Liverpool, it will be about their title hopes.

But ahead of the game, Chelsea fans have been caught singing an offensive chant and the video has been shared on the social media and it has gone viral.
The video sees them singing 'Salah is a b***er' and it has been heavily criticised on the social media.

