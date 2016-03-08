Chelsea fans caught singing offensive Mohamed Salah chants

It’s not on the terraces, but it’s still a disgrace. We don’t want fans like that anywhere near our game.



We will be liaising with @ChelseaFC to ensure those involved are identified and punished swiftly and effectively. #KickItOut pic.twitter.com/IOhB3NfyHg — Kick It Out (@kickitout) April 11, 2019

Chelsea fans have been caught singing an offensive chant about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.Chelsea and Liverpool will lock horns in the Premier League at the weekend in what could be a game a massive game for both of the sides. For Chelsea, it will be about their top four ambitions. For Liverpool, it will be about their title hopes.But ahead of the game, Chelsea fans have been caught singing an offensive chant and the video has been shared on the social media and it has gone viral.The video sees them singing 'Salah is a b***er' and it has been heavily criticised on the social media.