Premier League club Chelsea could reportedly sent their fans who have been guilty of Anti-Semetic abuse could be sent to a visit to the Nazi concentration camps in Auschwitz.Cases of Blues' fans making various indecent racial remarks towards other fans and clubs have been very common over the past few years, with the latest one being a group of fans singing Anti-Semetic chants before their FA Cup semi-final game in the 2016-17 season.The club's chairman Bruce Buck told the Sun about the club's possible decision to tackle racism in football and to make sure that awareness about Anti-Semetism is spread amongst fans.He said: "If you just ban people, you will never change their behaviour. This policy gives them the chance to realise what they have done, to make them want to behave better."Buck also said: "We want to convince other clubs to do their own things and make a real dent in what is still a problem."It is said that about a million people were brutally killed during the Second World War in the concentration camp in Auschwitz and 150 people, including the Chelsea staff visited the site in June last year.Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)