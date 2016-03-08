Chelsea fans react as Higuain gets first goals for the club
02 February at 18:05Chelsea routed Huddersfield Town 5-0 today, with Gonzalo Higuain scoring his first and second goals for the club, after he switched Milan for London and cut short his spell on loan with AC Milan to join Chelsea from Juventus until the end of the season.
Higuain scored twice after shaky performances in blue so far, leading many to believe the Argentine is finally up and running.
Chelsea celebrated Higuain's first goals through their Twitter account:
Full-time: Chelsea 5-0 Huddersfield!— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 2, 2019
Two apiece for @G_Higuain and @hazardeden10, and a @DavidLuiz_4 header get the Blues back on track. #CHEHUD pic.twitter.com/nzdb4gweNS
.@G_Higuain #CHEHUD pic.twitter.com/SwtktcAOEl— Chelsea FC (@ChelseaFC) February 2, 2019
For fan reaction to Higuain's goals, scroll through our gallery.
