Chelsea fans react to Higuain's PL debut in 0-4 loss: 'He's just a fat Morata'

Gonzalo Higuain played his first Premier League match yesterday against Bournemouth and it was definitely a match to remember for the Argentinian, who started the season at Juventus, then moved to AC Milan on loan and this moved completed a transfer to the Stamford Bridge.



The 31-year-old played 64 minutes in the away fixture but did not manage to take a shot on goal and was thus substituted by Olivier Giroud. Maurizio Sarri's team overall performed very badly, as the London-based side lost 0-4.



Higuain played his second match for Chelsea, after making his official debut in the FA Cup against Sheffield Wednesday. The match ended 3-0 but Pipita was not capable to get on his scoresheet, unlike his replacement at Milan, Krzystof Piatek who netted a brace against Napoli in the Coppa Italia.



The Chelsea fans were not too happy with Higuain's performance and some of them expressed their dissatisfaction about it on social media after the match. Click on the gallery to see some of the best reactions.