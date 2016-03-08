Chelsea fine Kepa: the OFFICIAL statement and Sarri's reaction

KEPA ‘I was very happy to play in my first Cup Final for Chelsea yesterday and very proud of the team performance. I have thought a lot more about yesterday’s events. Although there was a misunderstanding, on reflection, I made a big mistake with how I handled the situation. I wanted to take the time today to apologise fully and in person to the coach, to Willy, my team-mates and to the club. I have done this and now I want to offer the same apology to the fans. I will learn from this episode and will accept any punishment or discipline the club decides is appropriate.’





SARRI ‘Kepa and I have spoken about the incident. It was a good conversation. There was a misunderstanding yesterday but he realises he made a big mistake in the way he reacted. He has apologised to me, his team-mates and the club. It is up to the club if they want to discipline him according to the club rules, but for me this matter is now closed. The team performance as a whole was extremely positive and it is a shame to see how this incident has overshadowed our efforts in what was a very competitive Cup Final. Everyone’s focus is now on the next game and we must all now put this behind us.’



The Club has made a decision to fine Kepa one week’s wages and donate it to the Chelsea Foundation.

Chelsea have fined their goalkeeper Kepa after the Wembley incident in the Carabao Cup against Manchester City on Sunday.The Blues have issued an official statement with more reactions from Sarri and the young goalkeeper who had already said that what happened at Wembley was a 'misunderstanding'.