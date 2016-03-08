Chelsea flop Morata set for Atletico Madrid switch

20 January at 16:30
Reports in Spain suggest that the only thing missing from the deal that takes Alvaro Morata to Atletico Madrid, is the official announcement.

The Chelsea striker, who was also linked to Milan, is believed to have signed with the Los Rojiblancos. After spending the last few days on holiday in the Spanish capital, the former Juventus player is set to be unveiled at the beginning of next week.

Morata’s transfer, who will initially leave on loan with an option to make the deal permanent, will set in motion the moves of Milan’s Gonzalo Higuian to Chelsea and Geona’s Krzysztof Piątek to the San Siro.

It is expected, Croatian striker, Nikola Kalinic will leave he Wanda Metropolitano on loan to Ligue 1 strugglers Monaco.

