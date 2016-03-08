Chelsea following Man Utd and Juve target, have set sights on him
27 July at 17:00The midfielder of Lazio, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a wanted man for the big clubs across the continent of Europe in the transfer window.
Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been a wanted man for the English Premier League clubs, Chelsea as per the information gathered by La Repubulica. The English Premier League club are doing serious round in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic in the summer transfer window.
But the big problem for Chelsea in signing Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is that Lazio will demand huge fee if they have to sell the Serbian professional footballer in the summer transfer window.
“We never put him up for sale,” said Claudio Lotito, the president of Lazio, when speaking to RMC Sport.
“We’re waiting for offers without having to worry about selling him. He didn’t
perform below expectations in the World Cup, he was put into a role that wasn’t his own. He’s not for sale, then of course anything can be sold, but only for a ridiculous offer.”
