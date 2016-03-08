Chelsea, former Juve midfielder hints at Blues move
09 November at 17:45Former Juventus midfielder Roberto Pereyra now plays for Watford in the Premier League and has been performing well this season for the Hornets. Reports this week stated that Chelsea were interested in signing the Argentine in January, with Sky Sports interviewing Pereyra about the speculation, as well as asking for his comments on Juventus’ mid-week loss to Manchester United in the Champions League.
“Watford? We started well, I'm happy because I had a good run of preparation, and that was what I was missing, now we have to keep working like that. Yes, it was one of my first personal goals.
“Juve-Utd? I saw the game, they lost at the last minute but the bianconeri are in great shape, they are a great team, they have added quality with Cristiano and in the Champions League they will go far.
“Return to Italy? We talked about it, but in the end I decided to keep playing here ... Now I hope to keep going like I am now, with a club like Chelsea mentioned. It's nice that you talk about a team that is so fond of me.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments