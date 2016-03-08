Chelsea full-back plays down Inter Milan links
21 June at 14:35Chelsea full-back Davide Zappacosta has recently ruled out a move to Inter, with reports continuously linking him with a move to the nerazzurri.
The Italian joined Chelsea from Serie A side Torino last summer for a fee in the region of 28 million euros. Despite that, the full-back failed to impose himself in the side and couldn't nail down a spot for himself in the first-team under Antonio Conte
Zappacosta recently told Sky Sports that links to Inter are just rumors and he is only thinking of Chelsea. He said: "I just want to play a great season regardless of where I will play the goal always give the maximum.
"Inter?I do not know anything, they are just rumors.Of course it always pleases when a club is interested in you, but I am a Chelsea player and now I think only of the Chelsea ".
There have been rumors linking Zappacosta with a move to Inter and they suggest that Chelsea could allow the player to leave on loan this summer.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
