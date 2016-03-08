Chelsea, Giroud declines offer from MLS side
23 October at 18:30Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud has declined an offer from the MLS, according to Canadian media outlet Sportsnet 650 via Calciomercato.com.
The 33-year-old French forward, who has struggled for playing time this season under coach Frank Lampard, has reportedly turned down an offer from MLS side Vancouver Whitecaps. Giroud, whose contract expires with the Blues next summer, has only made five appearances in all competitions for the South London side due to the emergence of English talent Tammy Abraham.
The World Cup winner is wanted by both Inter and fellow English side Crystal Palace, but so far hasn’t agreed to any deals, despite his public complaints of the lack of playing time he is receiving.
In his five appearances so far this season, Giroud has only scored one goal, against Liverpool in the UEFA Super Cup in early August. His last appearance for Chelsea was against Valencia in the Champions League at the end of September.
Apollo Heyes
