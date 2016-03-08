Chelsea, Giroud: 'I know I will only play in the Europa League'
20 March at 19:00Olivier Giroud, Chelsea's French striker, has launched a rather scathing assault on Chelsea and his place in the squad. Speaking to RTL, Giroud said:
"At Chelsea there is no competition, I know I will always and only play in the Europa League and not in the league. It's a complex situation. Ligue 1 in the future? Maybe."
Giroud has fallen out of favour in the Premier League but is currently the Europa League's top scorer; with Chelsea in the quarter-finals and due to play against Slavia Prague.
