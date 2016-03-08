Chelsea, Giroud: 'I know I will only play in the Europa League'

Giroud Barkley Chelsea esultanza
20 March at 19:00
Olivier Giroud, Chelsea's French striker, has launched a rather scathing assault on Chelsea and his place in the squad. Speaking to RTL, Giroud said:

"At Chelsea there is no competition, I know I will always and only play in the Europa League and not in the league. It's a complex situation. Ligue 1 in the future? Maybe."

Giroud has fallen out of favour in the Premier League but is currently the Europa League's top scorer; with Chelsea in the quarter-finals and due to play against Slavia Prague. 

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.