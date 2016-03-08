Chelsea give green light for sale of Inter target Giroud
22 November at 09:40English Premier League outfit Chelsea have given a green light for the departure of veteran striker Olivier Giroud in the January transfer window, as per SportMediaset cited by Calciomercato.com.
The French international has been linked with a move away from the London-based club after losing his spot in the starting XI following the arrival of new manager Frank Lampard in the summer.
It has been reported in the recent past that the likes of Italian Serie A giants Inter Milan and AC Milan are interested in acquiring Giroud’s services in January.
As per the latest report, Chelsea’s hierarchy have also given a green light for the sale of the 33-year-old in the mid-season transfer window and they will accept an offer in the region of €5 million.
Giroud has been at Chelsea since January 2018 when he moved from league rivals Arsenal for a reported transfer fee of €17 million.
Since then, the former Montpellier striker has represented his current club in 69 matches in all competition, scoring 19 goals and providing 13 assists.
