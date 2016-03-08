Chelsea given boost as Higuain the only player absent in photo with Prince Al-Faisal

#ACMilan wanted to thank the Saudi Prince and President of the General Sport Authority, Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, for the great welcoming during his visit with the team and management on the morning of the #SuperCup Final#JuveMilan #Supercoppa pic.twitter.com/BSJ9BvWtVR — AC Milan (@acmilan) January 16, 2019

The mystery surrounding Gonzalo Higuain thickens even in Saudi Arabia, where AC Milan are preparing to face off Juventus for the Italian Supercup.In the ritual photos with the Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who was awarded the shirt number 1 from the Milan management. The whole Milan team, with the entire team and coach Gattuso along with managers Scaroni and Gazidis, then took a photo with the prince, with Gonzalo Higuain being the only absentee.The club was officially contacted and ensured that the absence was due to a therapeutic treatment Higuain was undergoing at the time of the meeting. However, the question mark on the future of Pipita remains and the signal given is anything but positive.