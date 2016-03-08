Chelsea given boost as Higuain the only player absent in photo with Prince Al-Faisal

16 January at 12:35
The mystery surrounding Gonzalo Higuain thickens even in Saudi Arabia, where AC Milan are preparing to face off Juventus for the Italian Supercup.

In the ritual photos with the Saudi Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki Al-Faisal, who was awarded the shirt number 1 from the Milan management. The whole Milan team, with the entire team and coach Gattuso along with managers Scaroni and Gazidis, then took a photo with the prince, with Gonzalo Higuain being the only absentee.

The club was officially contacted and ensured that the absence was due to a therapeutic treatment Higuain was undergoing at the time of the meeting. However, the question mark on the future of Pipita remains and the signal given is anything but positive.
 

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Juventus
Milan

Fixtures

 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.