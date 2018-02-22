Chelsea given fresh hope in Sarri pursuit amid Spurs links
18 May at 16:45According to the latest reports from Il Mattino, there is no guarantee that Maurizio Sarri will commit his long-term future to Napoli, despite sections of the Italian press suggesting that a deal was almost done yesterday.
Indeed, Sarri is yet to agree terms of a new contract with president Aurelio De Laurentiis. Nothing is defined either way as yet, though Partenopei fans are understandably concerned by speculation linking the tactician with a move to Chelsea.
The 59-year-old may even decide to take a year’s sabbatical, following in the footsteps of colleague such as Pep Guardiola and Carlo Ancelotti. Meanwhile, we should not rule out the possibility that he could be tempted by an offer from Russian Premier League side Zenit St. Petersburg.
Sarri knows that, should he remain in charge of the Vesuviani, three or four top players will be sold and it may take some time to integrate several new arrivals into his starting XI. Given his reluctance to rotate his squad, this might be a sticking point in negotiations.
(Il Mattino)
Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)
