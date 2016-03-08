Chelsea, Gullit criticises Sarri for buying Jorginho

In an interview with Goal, AC Milan legend Ruud Gullit talked about Sarri's start at Chelsea, as well as the Italian's decision to bring Jorginho with him from Napoli.
 
"Sarri arrived at a time when the team had to be rebuilt, he didn't have much time. But I think he made a mistake with Jorginho: he's a good player, right? But he already had one from France, a champion of the world (Kanté): so why buy another one," he said.
 

