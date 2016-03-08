According to several outlets, one of them being SportItalia, Mirabelli will meet with the new Rossoneri president this evening, Paolo Scaroni. During this meeting, Mirabelli is expected to terminate his contract by mutual consent.

Before receiving the notice of his sacking, Mirabelli had already closed two signings for the San Siro side. According to SportItalia , the deals for Chelsea's Morata and free agent Milan Badelj had already been defined. Now, however, it's unlikely that Rossoneri will continue with the deals, as it seems they've made Higuain their priority for the attack.

Former PSG and Milan man Leonardo is expected to occupy the role as technical director, while he could be joined by Areido Braida as the sporting director.

Chelsea have been handed a transfer blow as the latest reports out Italy suggest that Massimiliano Mirabelli, AC Milan's sporting director, will have his contract terminated this evening.