Chelsea have identified Real Madrid forward Isco as top transfer target

23 January at 20:00Chelsea have identified Real Madrid forward Isco as one of their top transfer targets for this month, according to a report from Spanish media outlet El Desmarque via Calciomercato.com today.
The report details how the West London club are keen on the 27-year-old Spaniard, who is contracted to Los Blancos until 2022. The player has struggled for consistent playing time under coach Zinedine Zidane so far this season, not playing a full 90 minutes in the league since the end of November.
Isco has made 17 appearances across all competitions so far this season for a total of 868 minutes. In that time, he has only scored one goal and failed to provide any assists, showing his more muted performances this season. He missed six games this season due to a biceps femoris muscle injury that was suffered back in August.
Chelsea are currently 4th in the Premier League after 24 games.
Apollo Heyes
