Chelsea have no intention of signing Higuain as Argentine prepares to return to Juventus
09 June at 14:15According to what has been reported by Sky Sports, Gonzalo Higuain is set to return to Juventus after six months on loan at Premier League side Chelsea.
Higuain started the season with a spell on loan with AC Milan before a disappointing string of performances led the Rossoneri to cancel his loan, before the Argentine moved to London to join Maurizio Sarri at Chelsea.
Sarri is now set to leave Chelsea in favour of Juventus and it is reported that Higuain will follow suit; with the Bianconeri and Sarri then having to decide what to do with the forward after - give him another chance or sell him, either as part of a player-exchange or for straight cash.
