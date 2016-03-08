Chelsea, Hazard celebrates arrival of "proper striker" Higuain
25 January at 15:00Chelsea defeated Tottenham Hotspur in the 2nd leg of their Carabao Cup semi-final last night to earn a spot in the final against Pep Guardiola's Manchester City. Spurs won the first leg 1-0 but a spirited Chelsea performance gave the Blues a 2-1 win, sending the game to penalties after the newly abolished away goals rule meant that the North London side did not win on the infamous away goals.
In quotes from the Telegraph, Hazard speaks about the arrival of Gonzalo Higuain, reminiscing back to the days of having Diego Costa up front for Chelsea: "Diego was sometimes not the kind of player who you can play a 1-2 with, but in the box he was amazing, he would score a goal and you won, and at the end you would have three points."
Hazard then added, speaking on the topic of new arrival Higuain, "That’s what we need. So I think Higuain is this kind of player and he can also link with the wingers and the midfield, but he can also be the proper striker."
Finally, when questioned about how it would affect Hazard's role on the pitch, he replied, "We all know that I like to play the give and go with my striker, so if the striker just goes deep, I am going to be in trouble, but Giroud understands this, that’s why I like to play with him."
