Chelsea, Hazard: "Fifa the best awards? Here is who I voted for..."
24 September at 21:20Eden Hazard is viewed as one of the best attacking midfielders in the World. Hazard had a pretty strong World Cup with Belgium as he has also been very solid for Chelsea too this season. Even so, Hazard wasn't chosen as one of the three finalists for the Fifa the best awards player of the year. Here is who Hazard decided to vote for as he spoke to the press on the matter (via
IlBianconero):
"Fifa the best awards? I voted for Modric as my player of the season. Even so, I am friends with Salah so I hope he wins!". You can click on our gallery section tgo view some Hazard pics right here on Calciomercato.com.
