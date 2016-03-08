Chelsea, how Sarri can further improve Kante

Chelsea started off their EPL season on the right foot as Maurzio Sarri's team came away with a 0-3 win against Huddersfield. In the end, Kanté, Jorginho and Pedro were the ones who got the goals as the blues will now play against Arsenal next. Here is what Paolo Di Canio had to say after the game as he talked about Sarri's team:



" Well it's great that Kanté scored for the blues as opposing teams will now have to mark him and prepare better against him. I think that we will see him push a little higher up the pitch under Sarri as this could allow him to get more goals. Hazard carries the team clearly but these are individual counter-attacks which he did under Conte and Mourinho too. I don't think Chelsea played all that well today but it's not Sarri's fault. His Napoli side were perfect, he will need time to establish what he wants. Chelsea won today because they have much more quality. Chelsea do have issues at the back and this is something that Maurizio Sarri will have to watch out for. In the EPL, teams press you a lot so you have to be able to get the ball out quick...".