Chelsea: how Sarri can help Juve to sign Man Utd target without selling Pjanic to Barcelona
25 June at 21:35Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is currently at the World Cup with Serbia but the 23-year-old Lazio midfielder is one of the hottest topics in world football. Juventus, Manchester United and Real Madrid all appear to be the main horses in the race but fears amongst Juve fans are that the Old Lady can’t fork out the €100m+ required to purchase the midfielder.
However, with Maurizio Sarri joining Chelsea, this could consequently allow Juventus to sign Milinkovic-Savic without selling Pjanic to Barcelona – which Juve would ideally like to avoid that at all costs.
With Sarri wanting to bring both Daniele Rugani and Gonzalo Higuain to Chelsea, for a combined fee of around €100 million, Juventus could sign the Serbian – edging competition from Real Madrid and Manchester United.
However, even with €100 million, Juve may require more to sign Milinkovic-Savic – which is where the possible sale of Alex Sandro could play its part – with Manchester United potentially inadvertently helping Juve beat them to their own target.
