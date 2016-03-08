Chelsea are set to host Huddersfield Town in the Premier League this afternoon, follow live updates and facts of the game here on CalcioMercato.com.Chelsea have lost just one of their last 16 matches against Huddersfield Town in all competitions (W11 D4), a 0-1 defeat in the League Cup third round in October 1999.In the top-flight, Huddersfield are winless in 10 matches against Chelsea (D4 L6) since winning 1-0 in October 1954.Chelsea haven’t lost any of their last 14 home league matches against ‘Town’ sides (W11 D3) since a 1-3 defeat to Luton Town in September 1986.Chelsea have failed to score in three of their last six home Premier League games, more than they had in their previous 21 combined in the competition (2).Chelsea are looking to avoid three consecutive Premier League defeats for the first time since November 2015.Huddersfield have won none of their 19 Premier League games against sides who aren’t newly-promoted to the division this season (W0 D3 L16), with their two wins coming against Fulham and Wolves.The side starting the day bottom have lost 11 of their last 12 away Premier League games against ‘big six’ sides, by an aggregate score of 3-36. The only exception was a West Brom victory against Man Utd at Old Trafford last season.Huddersfield striker Laurent Depoitre has scored both of Huddersfield’s Premier League goals against Chelsea, netting at the John Smith’s Stadium in December 2017 and Stamford Bridge in May 2018.The last permanent Huddersfield Town manager to win his first away league match in charge was Neil Warnock in August 1993, a 3-2 win at Rotherham United in the third tier.Chelsea’s Eden Hazard has had a hand in nine goals in his last seven Premier League appearances against sides starting the day bottom (5 goals, 4 assists).In 13 of the last 14 Premier League matches Huddersfield’s Jason Puncheon has started, the side he’s been playing for has failed to score (10 for Crystal Palace, 3 for Huddersfield).

