Chelsea-Huddersfield live updates: Blues look for first win under Sarri

Chelsea begin their 2018-19 campaign against Huddersfield in Maurizio Sarri's first Premier League match. Huddersfield will be looking to replicate their fine start to last season when they began their Premier League tenure with two wins and a draw. New signing Jorginho will be one to watch for the Blues as he teams up with Kante and Barkley in midfield.



Chelsea starting XI: Arrizabalaga; Azpilacueta, Rudiger, David Luiz, Alonso; Barkley, Jorginho, Kante; Willian, Morata, Pedro



Huddersfield starting XI: Lossl; Kongolo, Zanka, Schindler, HadergJonaj; Diakhaby, Billing, Pritchard, Mooy, La Parra; Mounie

