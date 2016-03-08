Chelsea-Inter swap deal collapse: why midfield star snubbed Sarri reunion
22 September at 15:40
Inter Milan have done well in the last two seasons and top clubs from Europe have been scouting at San Siro. The interest in Mauro Icardi and other big players was well documented but little was made of the interest in Matias Vecino.
The Uruguayan midfielder was a target for Chelsea after Maurizio Sarri took over at the club.The Italian had already coached Vecino at Empoli and Sarri was interested in signing the Inter star as he was impressed with him during his time in the Serie A.
The Blues offered Davide Zappacosta in a deal to sign Vecino but it was rebuffed by Inter and the player. The midfielder was keen on playing in the Champions League, after all, it was his goal vs Lazio that took them into the competition.
Reports by FCInterNews now suggests that Chelsea were not the only club looking to sign Vecino. Atletico Madrid were also interested and had reached out to his representatives. But they too were rejected by the player as he wanted to remain with Nerazzurri.
