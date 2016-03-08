Chelsea interested in Milan target Youcef Atal
20 November at 15:50Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outift Nice’s full-back Youcef Atal, according to reports in the English media.
The 23-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past.
As per the latest report, Chelsea are also interested in signing the player in the near future who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2023.
For more updates, please visit our home page.
Go to comments