Chelsea interested in Milan target Youcef Atal

20 November at 15:50
Premier League giants Chelsea are interested in signing French Ligue 1 outift Nice’s full-back Youcef Atal, according to reports in the English media.

The 23-year-old is highly-rated in the football community and has been attracting interest from Italian Serie A giants AC Milan in the recent past.

As per the latest report, Chelsea are also interested in signing the player in the near future who has a contract with his current club till the summer of 2023.

