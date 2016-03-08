Chelsea join Bayern, Inter and Milan in race for Chievo youngster

As reported by Gazzetta Dello Sport's Nico Schira, the likes of Bayern Munich, Chelsea, Inter and Milan are interested in the midfielder's services. In other words, there is tough competition for his signature, though the price tag could be relatively affordable.

Representatives from the Stamford Bridge side were present during Salernitana-Chievo two weeks ago to get a closer look of Vignato, per the reporter. However, it remains to be seen if Lampard's men will make any further moves for the player.

This season, Vignato has played three games from start, featuring in the first seven games of Chievo. Against Pisa, he played from start and managed an assist. However, his side have only claimed ten points thus far.

#Chelsea in interested in Emanuel #Vignato (born in 2000). Blues’ scout was in Italy to look him in Salernitana-Chievo two weeks ago. Also #BayernMunchen, #Milan and #Inter are following the young player. #transfers #CFC — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) October 14, 2019

Last summer, Emanuel Vignato was linked to several top clubs after an impressive season at Chievo. However, the 19-year-old ended up staying at the club, now in Serie B, but a move could once again be on the cards for the youngster.