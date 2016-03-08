Chelsea, Jorginho: "I'll miss Napoli..."

Chelsea are on the verge of completing a double Napoli swoop as they are set to acquire Maurizio Sarri and Jorginho. Jorginho left Italy last night for London as he had this to say to the local press before leaving (via CalcioNapoli24):



" Chelsea move? I will miss Napoli very much so. I played there for five years and I will always be loyal to them. I had a great time in Naples as I am now getting ready for a new adventure. Will you say hi to Sarri for us? Yes I can do that for you if you like. Who will replace you at Napoli? I have no idea, let's see. Ok take care...".



Chelsea are set to pay around 65 million euros for Jorginho (57 million euros) and Sarri (8 million euros) as this will be a very nice double swoop for them. Sarri will clearly want to us Jorginho next to Kanté in his Chelsea midfield next season...