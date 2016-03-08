Chelsea jump ahead of Juve in race for Russia star
02 July at 20:51Chelsea could sign Russia star Aleksandr Golovin in the coming days, reports in Uk claims.
The 22-year-old is shining at the World Cup where his national team has just knocked out Spain from the last 16 stage.
Juventus have been in talks to sign the Russian star who was available for € 25 million before the World Cup.
His good performances in Russia and with Russia, however, have made his price raise and Juve have failed to make a bigger offer than € 20 million so far.
According to The Sun, Chelsea will soon step ahead of the bianconeri in the race to sign Golovin as Roman Abramovic is set to place a € 30 million bid to sign his compatriot.
Golovin is one Juventus’ midfield summer targets alongside Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, Adrien Rabiot and Mateo Kovacic.
The Old Lady will probably sell Stefano Sturaro before making any further approach for any of these summer targets.
