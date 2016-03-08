Chelsea, Juventus and Milan target 'next Pirlo'
08 October at 18:30Sandro Tonali is one of Italy's brightest prospects and after convincing performances for Brescia in Serie B as well as for Italian youth sides, many clubs are monitoring his development in view of a potential transfer next summer.
According to reports, even foreign clubs like Atletico Madrid and Chelsea are fond of the 18-year-old midfielder. However, in Italy, there are 4 clubs ready to try and secure the signature of the 'next Pirlo'.
The clubs expressing their interest are Juventus, Milan, Inter and Roma, with the precise believed to be about 15 million euros for the Serie B star.
Tonali attracted attention at this summer's U19 European Championship where the midfielder guided his team to the final of the competition. Italy ended up losing 3:4 in an extra-time thriller and returned home with silver medals.
This season Tonali has so far started all matches for Brescia in Serie B and has registered one assist in 7 matches.
