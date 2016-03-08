Chelsea: Kanté discusses Juve, Real Madrid transfer links

Kanté is up in the air. According to Italian papers, the French midfielder could be leaving Staford Bridge if the Blues fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. Juventus and Real Madrid have been linked with securing the services of the 2018 France World Cup winner who has spoken to French media about his future in South West London.



The future of N'Golois up in the air. According to Italian papers, the French midfielder could be leaving Staford Bridge if the Blues fail to qualify for the Champions League this season. Juventus and Real Madrid have been linked with securing the services of the 2018 France World Cup winner who has spoken to French media about his future in South West London."I am at Chelsea today", Kante said (via Ilbianconero). "What has been said [about my future] means nothing. I am focused on Chelsea and I don't think about Zidane's possible call".

Juventus could sign Kanté if Miralem Pjanic leaves the club int he summer. The Bosnia International is also wanted by Real Madrid and his agent will soon meet Juventus to discuss his future at the club. Pjanic could either sign a contract extension with the Serie A giants or leave for a big fee at the end of the season. If that would be the case, Kanté would be the Old Lady's priority to strengthen her midfield.