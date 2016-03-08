Chelsea, Lampard's message to Willian and Pedro

The future is to be decided shortly for Chelsea pair Willian and Pedro, with their contracts set to expire soon, and little chance of a renewal.



The Blues coach, Frank Lampard, said: "I want players who want to stay here and make the team better".



This could very well be a direct message to the ageing members of the squad. Frank Lampard has built a positive, new-look Chelsea focusing on youth players who are looking to make their mark at the club.



The Brazilian Willian, has still made himself an integral part of Lampard's Chelsea this season, representing the club 16 times in total and scoring 3 goals in the process.



Pedro on the other hand has only made nine appearances for the Blues so far this season, and has scored 1 goal in total. Both players may be looking to secure their final big move of their respected careers elsewhere come January.





Anthony Privetera