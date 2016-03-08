Chelsea, Lampard: 'Sarri is a great manager; 'Sarriball' an unfortunate term'
28 March at 21:00Ahead of Chelsea's match against Cardiff City this weekend in the Premier League, Chelsea legend and current Derby County manager Frank Lampard has spoken to Goal about Chelsea head coach Maurizio Sarri; who joined the club to replace Antonio Conte last summer, moving from Serie A side Napoli.
"I respect managers who have a belief in a philosophy or system. I have never worked with Sarri, but I did see his Napoli team play fantastic football.
"I think it has been unfortunate for Sarri himself, everyone has come up with this 'Sarriball' term, but I am not sure I have ever heard him actually milk that one or make it his own. I think he is just trying to win football games and he has brought in players who want to play the way he wants to play. Everyone has become a little bit focused on that fact. I think he is a very good manager."
