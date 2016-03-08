Chelsea latest: Barça also interested in Kanté
24 September at 15:00It appears that transfer market interest in N’Golo Kanté is far from over, with Sportmediaset claiming that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are still after the former PFA Player of the Year.
The Chelsea superstar was recently revealed to have been a major PSG target for the summer, after a number of rumours swirled around following the World Cup.
A winner with France, the former Leicester City player has already won two Premier League titles and a Player of the Year Award, and is a dominant midfield presence which any club would be proud of.
The 27-year-old is, according to the Italian outlet, also being chased by Barcelona, despite the fact that the Catalans signed Arturo Vidal in the summer from Bayern Munich.
It was recently revealed that a number of PSG players on the French team spent some time during the World Cup lobbying Kante to join, namely Alphone Areola, Presnel Kimpembé and Kylian Mbappé.
