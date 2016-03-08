It appears that transfer market interest in N’Golo Kanté is far from over, with Sportmediaset claiming that Barcelona and Paris Saint-Germain are still after the former PFA Player of the Year.

A winner with France, the former Leicester City player has already won two Premier League titles and a Player of the Year Award, and is a dominant midfield presence which any club would be proud of.

The 27-year-old is, according to the Italian outlet, also being chased by Barcelona, despite the fact that the Catalans signed Arturo Vidal in the summer from Bayern Munich.

It was recently revealed that a number of PSG players on the French team spent some time during the World Cup lobbying Kante to join, namely Alphone Areola, Presnel Kimpembé and Kylian Mbappé.