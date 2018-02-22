Exclusive: Chelsea leading Higuain chase, Juve identify Icardi as replacement
28 May at 18:00Juventus could allow Gonzalo Higuain leave the club, if they receive a right offer this summer and replace him with Inter’s Mauro Icardi, Caliomercato.com understands.
Gonzalo Higuain arrived in Turin for a fee of €90 million from Napoli two years ago. The goals scored by him are relatively to little less for the investment Juvenus made. The Argentine can now start and is set to move more and more away from Juventus.
Chelsea are already leading the race for Higuain and Juventus believe they can get around €70 million. This will be a good news for Chelsea, especially if they appoint Maurizio Sarri as their new manager. PSG are also interested in Higuain, but Juventus will only allow him leave if they find a replacement.
Juventus have already made numerous contacts with Icardi’s agent and wife Wanda Nara. The talks have been positive and now have to convince Inter to allow him leave this summer. His release clause €100 million is only for foreign clubs, but there are ways to work around it.
