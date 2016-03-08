Chelsea legend offered coaching role by Sarri
30 September at 15:40After spending one season at Aston Villa, John Terry, former England international and Chelsea captain, is set to return to the club where he played for 19 years, but in a somewhat different position than in the past.
The 37-year-old was expected to join Spartak Moscow this month, but eventually, he turned out to offer for 'family reasons'. Now it seems that Terry has decided to move on to a different career path.
According to The Sun, Terry was offered to coach Chelsea's Under 23 team, with coach Maurizio Sarri giving the club the green light for the move. He is set to earn 800 thousand pounds per year in his new coaching adventure.
Terry collected an incredible 702 starts for Chelsea during his career, scoring an impressive 65 goals as a defender. He was also a regular England international, with 78 caps and 6 goals for his country on his name.
Go to comments