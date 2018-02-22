Chelsea legend Vialli tells Juve to sign Barça star

Juventus will be looking to bolster their squad early in the window and have already been linked with several top midfielders and strikers across Europe.



Former Chelsea and Juventus man Gianluca Vialli had his stay on who Juve should add to their midfield unit: "We need an important midfielder, I would bet on a player like Rakitic.” Vialli is currently a commentator for Sky Sport Italia.



Ivan Rakitic has been at Barcelona since 2014 after joining from Sevilla and is currently on contract until 2021. He has featured in almost every La Liga match so far this season (33) and has played in 53 across all competitions, notching 4 goals and 5 assists along the way.

