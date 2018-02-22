Chelsea likely to make move for Lazio star

Sources close to CalcioMercato can reveal that Premier League giants Chelsea will make a move for Lazio Felipe Anderson once Maurizio Sarri is appointed as the club's boss.



It is believed that Lazio will be willing to let Felipe Anderson leave and with Sarri set to shop for players from the Serie A after he joins Chelsea, he is very much interested in bringing the Brazilian winger to Stamford Bridge.



The offer is likely to be in the region of 40 million euros and Lazio will be happy to earn considerable profit out of a player that they signed for about 8 million euros back in 2013.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)