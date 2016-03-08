Chelsea 1-0 Liverpool: Hazard gives Blues the lead
29 September at 19:55In a repeat of the midweek Carabao Cup fixture, which Chelsea came back from behind to win 2-1. Daniel Sturridge put Liverpool up 1-0 at Anfield in the 58th minute, before a 79th minute equaliser from Emerson and an 85th minute wonder goal from Eden Hazard gave the Blues the win.
Chelsea have won five and drawn once in their opening six games of the season, with the draw coming away at West Ham United last weekend; the same ground that Manchester United were defeated 3-1 at today. Chelsea’s toughest league fixture came against Arsenal in their second game; where they prevailed 3-2 after throwing away a two-goal lead.
Liverpool, meanwhile, have won every single game they have played in the Premier League this season, also securing an impressive 3-2 win against Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League. Their only defeat this season came to Chelsea in the aforementioned Carabao Cup clash.
Line-ups:
Chelsea: Kepa; Azpilicueta, David Luiz, Rudiger, Alonso; Jorginho, Kante, Kovacic; Willian, Hazard, Giroud
Liverpool: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Van Dijk, Gomez, Robertson; Henderson, Wijnaldum, Milner; Mane, Salah, Firmino
