Chelsea, Liverpool, Real Madrid handed boost as Roma chase Milan star
16 July at 17:30According to the latest reports from Goal.com, Chelsea, Liverpool and Real Madrid have been handed a big boost in their chase for AS Roma’s Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson.
This comes as Goal reports that AC Milan’s wonderkid goalkeeper Gianluigi Donnarumma has become a top target for AS Roma, but as a replacement for Alisson. If they can agree preliminary terms for Donnarumma first, Roma would be willing to let Alisson go.
Donnarumma is unlikely to come cheap himself, and likely will fetch nearly as much as Alisson would cost – a figure of around €70-€80 million.
Liverpool are reportedly losing interest in Alisson, with head coach Jurgen Klopp reportedly unwilling to spend that much money on one player. However, with Milan acquiring Pepe Reina, they could be willing to let Donnarumma go; perhaps opening the door once again for Liverpool to move for Alisson.
Additionally, Real Madrid are reportedly close to a deal with Chelsea for Belgian goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois, meaning that they may be giving up on Alisson themselves.
