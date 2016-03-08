Chelsea loanee Aina wants to stay at Torino despite Fiorentina links “I'm happy here”

Ola Aina is without doubt one of the most beautiful of surprises for Torino this season. The Nigerian full-back arrived on loan from Chelsea last summer but Torino the opportunity to sign the player permanently by paying €10 million to the London club. And as the season goes on, and he continues to earn praise for his performances, that scenario is looking more and more likely.

Aina himself, recently reiterated his willingness to continue his adventure in Turin, at the same time as putting an end to rumours linking him with a move to Fiorentina. "Stay at Torino? Why not? They have a big fanbase, and the club has an important history. You can start with the fans to understand how everything works. It's a nice place to stay and I'm very happy here."

Aina has been a key component in Torino’s impressive defence this season, starting 20 Serie A games, as the Turin club have defied expectations under Mazzarri, and sit in 6th place, still with an outside chance of finishing in the top 4 and claiming the final Champions League qualification spot.