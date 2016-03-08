AC Milan manager Rino Gattuso has said that Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is disappointed about his criticism over the past week.The rossoneri signed Bakayoko on a season long loan deal from Chelsea but have retained the option of signing the Frenchman on a permanent basis next summer.Bakayoko's Milan debut didn't go well last week as the rossoneri fell to a 3-2 defeat to Napoli. Gattuso didn't hold back in criticising him, but the Italian has admitted that Bakayoko is disappointed about it.He said: "Hewas also badly disappointed when I criticised him. The day after he was disappointed, I just told him that it takes time to find his feet in the new style and to understand a new championship, but instead someone said that I slaughtered Bakayoko."The new signings are working hard, the team has improved from the quality point of view. I am satisfied with the inclusion of the new ones and I told everyone. I am very happy with who has arrived. This team has improved a lot in terms of quality but it takes time."Kaustubh Pandey (@Kaus_Pandey17)