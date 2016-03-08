Chelsea loanee fails to impress in AC Milan debut
26 August at 14:55Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko failed to impress in his first Serie A game with AC Milan.
The Frenchman entered the pitch in the second half to replace a disappointing Lucas Biglia but Bakayoko failed to do better than the Argentinean regista.
Tuttosport is the only paper that rates the Frenchman 6/10 while both Il Corriere dello Sport and La Gazzetta dello Sport believe his performance at the San Paolo was not sufficient.
“Everybody knows he doesn’t have the same quality as Biglia – writes Il Corriere dello Sport – but when he entered the pitch AC Milan were still enjoying a one-goal lead and he failed to contain the ‘Azzurri’ wave”.
According to La Gazzetta dello Sport Bakayoko didn’t have the personality needed to drag AC Milan out of troubles.
Gennaro Gattuso had no kind words for the Chelsea loanee at the end of the game: "He must learn the right position of his body and one week is not enough to fix flaws. The decision to start many players from last season is not casual”, Gattuso said.
