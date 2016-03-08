Chelsea loanee praises Conte and refuses to rule out Inter move - video

27 May at 18:00
Inter could sign Victor Moses in the summer as the Nigeria star is one of the reinforcements asked by Antonio Conte to the club. The talented winger was launched by the Italian manager at Chelsea but Maurizio Sarri opted to send him on loan at Fenerbache. 

Now that the player is set to return in London, however, Inter are determined to make an offer to secure his services and Moses would be open to moving to Milan.

Here's what he told to TRT World:

 

