Bakayoko ‘the worst player on the pitch’ in AC Milan Europa League defeat

Chelsea loanee Tiemoue Bakayoko is struggling to settle in well at the San Siro and yesterday’s 2-1 home defeat against Betis was the proof the Frenchman is still away from reaching his best form at the club.



The Rossoneri lost 2-1 against the La Liga side and Bakayoko is harshly criticized for his performance by Italian sport papers out in Italy this morning.

Tuttosport, La Gazzetta dello Sport and Il Corriere dello Sport have heavy judgment for the Frenchman.



Tuttosport rates Bakayoko 4/10 and that’s how the Turin-based paper describes his performance: “A good start to the game but then… Lo Celso has too much freedom also because of his lack of defending.”



Things do not look any better reading at Gazzetta and Corsport.



As per La Gazzetta dello Sport Bakayoko is still not fit and not ready on a psychological level. His rate is 4.5/10.



Il Corriere dello Sport rates Bakayoko 4/10 and states: “You know AC Milan are going to miss possession as soon as he touches the ball.”



